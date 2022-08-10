Government Removes Air Fare Caps Providing Freedom To Airline Carriers
On August 10, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced the removal of fare bands from airline fares.
According to the minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, the decision was taken after an analysis of daily demand and prices of air turbine fuel.
With the removal of upper and lower limits, airlines are now free to make calls on what to charge passengers.
According to some, with no restriction on airline fares, there might be discounts on tickets to increase the volume of passengers.
The Civil Aviation ministry aims for the growth of domestic traffic in the near future.
ALSO READ
Multiple Cases Of Novel ‘Langya’ Virus Reported In China