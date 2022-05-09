Markets fall in India
Markets Tank In India As Rupee Hits Record Low
The benchmark Sensex on the Bombay Stock Exchange fell 0.67%, and closed at 54,470 points.
Similarly, the benchmark NIFTY on the National Stock Exchange fell 0.67%, and closed at 16,301 points.
A major drag on these indices has been Reliance Industries, which fell 4.3% and ended at ₹2,508.
The rupee also traded at an all time low of ₹77.17 to the dollar.
Oil prices are a concern too, with benchmark Brent regaining $110 per barrel.
