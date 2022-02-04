Mark Zuckerberg Lost $29 Billion In Single Business Day, Net Worth Goes Below Ambani-Adani
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg received a huge financial setback after his company's stock prices marked a record single-day plunge, coming down by 26 per cent. The IT tycoon lost US $29.7 billion.
With this loss, Zuckerberg's net worth also fell drastically to $84.8 billion. According to Forbes, he stands at number 12 in the list of richest people in the world.
He now stands as the 12th richest billionaire on earth, behind Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, who stand at 10th and 11th positions respectively.
Jeff Bezos is set to gain $20 billion after Amazon stocks rose up by 15 per cent, after the company investment in electric vehicle company Rivian and increasing Prime subscriptions have helped in the stock surge.