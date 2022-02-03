Covid-19 Hits Team India Ahead of ODI Series Against West Indies, Shikhar Dhawan, 6 Others Infected
There has been a Covid breakdown in the Indian camp as Team India will be facing West Indies in three ODIs, starting from February 6.
As of now, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Navdeep Saini have tested positive for Covid-19 along with three other staff members.
Following the outbreak, Mayank Agarwal has been added to the ODI roster. All three matches of the series would be played behind closed doors at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium.
