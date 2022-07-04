Manisha Kalyan Set To Create History As First Indian To Play UEFA Champions League
Following the transfer of Dangmei Grace to Uzbek club FC Nasaf Qarshi, footballer Manisha Kalyan is now set to create history.
Kalyan is set to become the first Indian footballer to feature in the UEFA Champions League after her transfer to Apollon Ladies.
The Cypriot club was the winner of the Women's League and will be playing in the upcoming season of the Women's Champions League.
Previously playing for Gokulam Kerala FC, the young forward from Hoshiarpur, Punjab has signed a 2-year contract with the Cypriot club.
