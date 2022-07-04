Aarey Row: Forest Activists Protest Against Shinde Govt's Metro Project
Protests erupted after the Maharashtra govt. decided to shift the metro car shed project back to Aarey Forests, Mumbai.
More than 600 protestors protested against the reversed decision of Eknath Shinde's govt., holding placards of 'Save Aarey, Save Mumbai'.
These protestors ranged from individuals to students, environmentalists, forest activists, NGOs and even political parties.
Members of the tribal settlements inside Aarey also joined the protest. Previously, the Uddhav Thackeray govt. made an alternative plan of making the shed project in Kanjurmarg.
Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis is leading the Aarey project from the front. He says the project is the 'only solution' to solve Mumbai's congestion.
