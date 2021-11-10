Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai Ties The Knot To Pakistani Beau Asser Malik
24-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai married Asser Malik in a nikkah ceremony on Tuesday.
The Pakistani women's rights activist was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 following which she and her family found refuge in Birmingham, UK.
The wedding has surprised many as Malala had earlier expressed her misgivings around marriage saying, "If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?"
Malala's husband Asser Malik is a manager at the Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre.