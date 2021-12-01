Magic Johnson to Charlie Sheen, Celebs Who Are Living With HIV AIDS
On World AIDS day, here is a list of celebrities who have tested positive for the disease and have been doing well in their career irrespective.
Magic Johnson
Ex-American basketball player Johnson retired from the game abruptly in 1991 saying that he was HIV positive.
However, he played in 1992 again winning the All Star MVP award. He played some matches amid protests from his teammates. He retired for the final time in 1996 before playing 32 matches for the Lakes.
Charlie Sheen
In 2015, Sheen declared that he was diagnosed with AIDS four years ago.
Sheen's revelation led to a surge in online search for AIDS prevention and testing which later came to be known as "Charlie Sheen effect".
Danny Pintauro
American actor and filmmaker Paintauro in 2015 announced that he was HIV positive, which, he said, he contracted after unsafe sex in 2003.
Ogina
Ryan Ong Palao,who goes by the stage name Ongina, is an American drag performer and HIV activist. Ongina is among America's first TV stars to come out as HIV-positive.
