Ranji Trophy Final: Madhya Pradesh Win Maiden Title, Beat Mumbai By 6 Wickets
Madhya Pradesh scripted history after winning against Mumbai Cricket Association in the Ranji Trophy Final by 6 wickets, lifting the domestic title for the first time.
Sarfaraz Khan's knock of 134 runs and Yashasvi Jaiswal's 78 runs knock helped MCA to end the first innings at 374. Gourav Yadav picked four wickets in the first innings for MP.
MP overcame the trial and scored a mammoth 536 to build a 162-run lead with centuries by Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma and Rajat Patidar.
Kumar Kartikeya stepped up for MP with a 4-wicket haul against Mumbai to end their second innings at 269. MP required 108 runs to win the Ranji Trophy.
Mumbai got the early wicket of Yash Dubey. But knocks by Rajat Patidar, Himanshu Mantri and Shubham Sharma helped MP complete the target of 108 runs to win the Ranji Trophy by 6 wickets.
Shubham Sharma was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning innings of 116 runs and 30 runs to help Madhya Pradesh script history.
Sarfaraz Khan of Mumbai Cricket Association was awarded the Player of the Tournament for his overall performance throughout the 2021-22 campaign of the Ranji Trophy.
