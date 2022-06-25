Oslo Shooting: 2 Dead And Several Injured In Gay Bar Shooting, Police Arrest Perpetrator
Two people were killed and 14 were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Oslo, Norway. The sole perpetrator was arrested by the police.
The shooting took place at London Bar, a popular gay bar and nightclub in central Oslo. Police continue to investigate the motive behind the attack.
The police in Oslo categorised this shooting as a terrorist attack. The arrested perpetrator is a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran. He had previous records of minor crimes.
Following the attack, people came together and offered condolences to the victims. The attack took place hours before Oslo's Pride Parade on June 25.
The police recommended the organisers cancel the Pride Parade, scheduled to take place on June 25. Oslo Pride leader Inger Kristin Haugsevje said, "For today, we will hold our Pride events in our homes".