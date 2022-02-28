Madhabi Puri Appointed SEBI Chairperson, Becomes First Woman to Hold The Post
Buch has served as the head of of ICICI Securities. She has been associated with SEBI between 2017 and 2021 as a Whole Time Member.
Buch will replace Ajay Tyagi, who was appointed as SEBI Chairperson in March 2017.
Buch has completed her business studies from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad after doing her graduation in Mathematics from St Stephen’s College, New Delhi.
Buch will take charge as the Chairperson of market regulator SEBI from March 1.
