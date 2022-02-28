India Equalise T20 World Record Following Series Whitewash Against Sri Lanka
Following their victory against Sri Lanka, India completed another series whitewash, winning it 3-0. With this, the Men in Blue have equalised a massive world record of victories in T20i.
India has now recorded a 12-match winning streak in T20i's, equalising the world record of winning the most number of T20s in a row, held by Afghanistan and Romania.
Team India's record streak started during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, winning against Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan.
They went on to complete series whitewash against New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka to equalise the record.
Skipper Rohit Sharma also created a new captaincy record for winning the most number of T20 matches in a row. His streak began in 2019 when India won against Bangladesh and New Zealand in 2020 during his captaincy.