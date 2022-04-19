Lt Gen Manoj C Pande Appointed 29th Chief Of Army Staff: All You Need To Know
Pande's 39-year-long career started in 1982 and has served in a variety of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments.
From LOC in J&K to Counter Insurgency Operations area of Eastern Command, Pande has held some crucial posts through his career.
He has also been the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command and GOC-in-C of the Eastern Command at Kolkata before getting appointed as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.
He is an alumnus of National Defence Academy and has undergone courses at Staff College, Camberley (UK), Army War College, Mhow and National Defence College, New Delhi.
Hailing from Nagpur, Pande's father was an academician, while mother worked in the All India Radio. His son serves in the Indian Air Force.
