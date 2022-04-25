TATA IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' Losing Streak Continues After LSG Win By 36 Runs
KL Rahul came back to haunt MI again with an unbeaten knock of 103-runs this time, helping LSG win by 36 runs against Mumbai. MI are yet to win a single match in TATA IPL 2022.
Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first after winning the toss for Mumbai. Captain KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock opened the innings for Lucknow.
Jasprit Bumrah made the early breakthrough for MI, dismissing Quinton for 10 runs. Manish Pandey joined Rahul who completed his half-century. The duo also completed their 50-runs stand.
Kieron Pollard got the better of Pandey to end the vital partnership. Lucknow soon lost the wicket of Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya in quick succession, thanks to Daniel Sams and Pollard.
KL Rahul guarded his wicket until the very end to complete another century this season. His unbeaten knock of 103 runs helped LSG finish 20 overs at 168/6.
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided a solid start for Mumbai's run-chase. But Lucknow bowlers retaliated, dismissing Kishan and Dewald Brewis in quick succession.
The Lucknow bowlers were quick to dismiss Mumbai batters, adding pressure on their pursuit to chase 169. Sharma, Tilak Varma and Pollard provided a ray of hope to MI.
LSG were successfully able to stop MI at 132/8 after 20 overs. With this, Lucknow handed Mumbai's eighth successive defeat of the season, beating them by 36 runs.
For an unbeaten knock of 103 runs and leading Lucknow from the front, KL Rahul was awarded the Player of the Match.
