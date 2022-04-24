J&K Defence PRO Deletes Tweet On Iftaar With Locals In Doda After Chavhanke Leads Troll Attack
The Jammu Defence PRO deleted a tweet on iftaar organised for the locals by the Indian Army in J&K's Doda after being trolled.
The images in the tweet, posted on April 21, showed army officials breaking their fast and offering namaz with local Muslims.
Soon, Suresh Chavhanke of Sudarshan TV, known for his vocal Islamophobic stand, shared the tweet and wrote "अब यह बीमारी भारतीय सेना में भी घुस गईं हैं? दुःखद (The disease has reached the Indian Army as well? Sad)".
The Defence PRO soon deleted the tweet after facing trolling from the right-wing.
Twitter users tried reporting Chavhanke's tweet for hateful content. However, Twitter responded saying the tweet did not violate the safety norms.
Here's what Twitter said in response to one of the complaints