Lovepreet Singh Wins CWG Bronze Medal In 109Kg Weightlifting For Team India
Lovepreet Singh added another medal to India's increasing tally in the Commonwealth Games after lifting 355kg in total to secure the third position in 109kg weightlifting.
In the 'Snatch' round, Singh lifted 163kg in his third attempt.
During the 'Clean and Jerk' round, the 24-year-old went on lift 192kg, confirming another bronze medal for India.
With his bronze medal finish on the podium, team India's weightlifting contingent has now won nine medals.
India has now won 14 medals in CWG '22, consisting of five gold, five silver and four bronze medals.
ALSO READ
Over 100 Workers Fall Sick Due To Gas Leak In Andhra Apparel Factory