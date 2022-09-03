Liz Truss Projected To Defeat Rishi Sunak To Become UK's New Prime Minister
Liz Truss is likely to defeat Rishi Sunak to become UK's new prime minister after the Conservative party members voted on Friday.
Truss and Sunak were engaged in an intense battle with a nationwide tour, a dozen hustings and three televised debates this summer after the two became the frontrunners for UK's PM post following Boris Johnson's resignation in July.
A member of the Conservative Party, Truss is the current foreign secretary and has been a Member of Parliament since 2010.
Indian-origin Sunak served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022 and is the first non-white politician to run for the British PM's post.
The final result on who will be Johnson's successor in 10 Downing Street will be declared on September 5.