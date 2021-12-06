India v New Zealand 2nd Test: India Defeat NZ By 372 Runs, Record Biggest Victory Margin
After dismissing the Kiwis early on day two at 62 all out, India were quick to resume their batting.
Mayank added a 62 to his first-innings 150. Axar Patel played a handy cameo of 41 not out. Ajaz Patel picked up four wickets for NZ.
Virat Kohli declared the score for India at 276/7 by day three. New Zealand required 540 runs to win the Test.
Ashwin scuttled the NZ top order by picking three wickets as they finished day 3 on 140/5.
Jayant Yadav removed four of the five Kiwi batters in the morning of day four before Ashwin ended Nicholls' stay to secure India the win by 372 runs.
Mayank Agarwal was awarded the Player of the Match for his stylish knock of 150 and 62 runs.
With this, India clinched the Test series and record their biggest victory margin in Test cricket.