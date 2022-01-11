South Africa v India Third Test: Proteas Dismiss India For 223, End Day 1 At 17/1
Virat Kohli marked his return from injury and took back captaincy duties. He won the toss for India and elected to bat first in Cape Town.
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opened India's innings. But Duanne Olivier drew first blood for South Africa, dismissing Rahul.
Agarwal soon joined Rahul in the pavilion after Kagiso Rabada got his wicket. India were 33/2.
Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Kohli began rebuilding India's batting. The duo soon completed their 50-run partnership.
Pujara fell short of another Test half-century as Marco Jansen got his wicket at 43. With this, Proteas got a major breakthrough.
The South African bowlers started dismissing India's remaining batting order. But Kohli remained resilient and completed a crucial half-century.
However, he returned to the pavilion with 79 runs. Kohli is yet to score a century since November 2019.
The Proteas wrapped up India's innings, dismissing them for 223. Rabada bagged four wickets.
Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram began South Africa's batting. But Jasprit Bumrah was quick to draw the first blood for India, dismissing Elgar for 3.
With this, Proteas ended Day 1 at 17/1. Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj will continue South Africa's innings on Day 2.
