Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar, India's Melody Queen, Dies At 92
India's legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday morning at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.
Confirming Lata's death, doctors treating her at the Mumbai hospital said she died at 8.12 am due to multi-organ failure, 28 days after Covid-19 diagnosis.
As a mark of national mourning in memory of Mangeshkar's death, the National flag will fly at half-mast for two days.
Dubbed as the Nightingale of Indian Cinema, Mangeshkar gave voice to over a thousand songs in numerous Indian languages.
Her siblings Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar and Hridayanath Mangeshkar are also accomplished musicians.
"Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth," PM Modi said as he paid tributes to the legendary singer.
