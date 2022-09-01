Indian-American Hurls Racist Slurs At Another Indian At California Restaurant
In a shocking incident, an Indian-American was caught on camera, hurling racist slurs at another Indian-American at a restaurant in California.
Tejinder Singh, 37, reportedly racially attacked Krishnan Jayaraman in the Taco Bell at Grimmer Boulevard in Fremont, California on August 21, and used words like "dirty hindu" and " disgusting dog".
Singh was seen fleeing the spot after the restaurant management called the cops.
Singh has been charged with a hate crime in violation of civil rights, assault and disturbing the peace by offensive language, according to the Fremont Police Department.
"I was scared, to be honest with you. I was infuriated on the one hand, but I was scared that what if this guy becomes too belligerent and then comes after me?" Jayaraman told reporters. He said what was more upsetting was the fact that he was a fellow Indian.
The incident comes nearly a week after four Indian women were racially abused by a Mexican-American woman in a parking lot in Texas.