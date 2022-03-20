Lakshya Sen Reaches All England Open Final, Beats Defending Champion Lee Zii Jia In Semi-Finals
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen defeats defending champion Lee Zii Jia in an enthralling semi-final match to reach the All England Open Finals.
Sen dominated the first set, winning it 21-13. But Malaysia's Zii Jia made a comeback in the second set 12-21, setting up an intense final set as both players aimed for the Finals.
Sen came out on top, defeating the defending champion 21-19 to reach the All England Open Finals. With this, he became the fifth Indian to achieve this feat.
In the Women's Doubles category, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly played valiantly and came close against China's Zhang Shu and Zheng Yu in the semi-finals. They lost the match 17-21, 16-21.
