Kyrie Irving To Novak Djokovic, Athletes Who Are Against COVID-19 Vaccine
Kyrie Irving
Seven-time NBA All Star Kyrie Irving will not be allowed to play for the Brooklyn Nets until he gets the COVID-19 vaccine. Irving has defended his decision not to get vaccinated saying he is "being true to what feels good for me".
Novak Djokovic
20-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic has refused to reveal if he has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if he is to take part at the Australian Open.
Daniil Medvedev
World No 2 and 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev has expressed scepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine but has not revealed his vaccination status.
Granit Xhaka
Arsenal and Switzerland footballer Granit Xhaka had refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine before contracting the virus in September, his national FA said. It is not known if Xhaka has since been vaccinated.
Stefanos Tsitsipas
World No 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas had earlier expressed his reservations against the vaccine stating that he did not think he needed it given his young age. However, he has since said that he would get vaccinated to be able to travel freely.