Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro To Be Charged With Mass Homicide According To Leaked Senate Report
A Brazilian Congressional panel will recommend charging president Jair Bolsonaro with mass homicide for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
A leaked report accessed by CNN blames the Bolsonaro government for almost half of the COVID-19 deaths in the country.
The report alleges that the Bolsonaro government's reckless approach to the pandemic exposed Brazilians to a "a concrete risk of mass infection".
The draft report also recommends charging 69 other people including three of Bolsonaro's sons.
Bolsonaro has called the Brazilian Senate Pandemic Parliamentary Inquiry politically motivated and accused them of ignoring other allegations of corruption across the country.