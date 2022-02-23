Veteran Malayalam Actress KPAC Lalitha Dies At 74
The Malayalam Film Industry mourned the loss of veteran actress KPAC Lalitha, who died on February 22 in Kochi, Kerala. She was 74.
She bagged the National Film Award in 1990 as the best-supporting actress for the film ‘Amaram’. In 2000, she won another title for the film Shantham.
From CM Pinarayi Vijayan to MP Shashi Tharoor, actors Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran also paid tribute to the late actress.
