Students Take To Kolkata Streets To Demand Justice For Anish Khan
Days after a 27-year-old student leader Anish Khan died, students of his former college - Aliah University took to the streets to protest and demand justice.
Four people in uniforms of police and civic volunteers had allegedly pushed off Khan from the third floor of his house in Howrah district’s Amta in the dead of the night on Friday, say his family.
Holding banners and reading slogans, the students of Aliah University marched from Park Circus till College Street demanding justice for Anish Khan’s family.
Clashes broke out between police personnel and students of Aliah University in College Street in Kolkata on Tuesday.
The police lathi-charged and detained some of these protestors. They were later released at night.
The students and protestors who marched demanding justice for Anish Khan made a human chain at the Park Circus seven-point crossing before resuming the rally again.
Anish Khan’s death sparked widespread protests across Kolkata. The state government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter.
