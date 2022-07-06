In Photos: Gay Couple Ties The Knot In Kolkata, Takes Internet By Storm
Abhishek Ray and Cheitan Sharma, a gay couple went viral on social media after tying the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Kolkata.
The couple followed Hindu wedding rituals including a priest chanting mantras, varmalas and vows taken by the couple around a holy fire.
They also had a Haldi ceremony with the images going viral across social media.
Both the men come from different communities. Abhishek is a Bengali while Cheitan is a Marwari, hence both the rituals were maintained.
In India, gay marriages are not legally recognised and thus cannot be registered. But it is not listed as a “criminal offence".
ALSO READ
New Zealand Cricket Announce Equal Pay For Men And Women Cricketers