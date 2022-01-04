India v South Africa Second Test: Proteas End Day One At 35, Trail India By 167 Runs
KL Rahul took charge of the Test captaincy after Kohli suffered an upper back spasm. He won the toss for India, electing to bat first.
KL Rahul played a crucial inning of 50 runs, helping India to get off to a good start.
But the fast bowling lineup of South Africa, consisting of Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, and Marco Jansen struck at regular intervals to contain the Indian batters.
Ravichandran Ashwin's heroic knock of 46 runs helped India to post a first innings total of 202.
The Proteas kicked off their first innings, ending day one on stumps at 35/1, after Mohammed Shami trapped Aidened Martram in front of the. They trail India by 167 runs.
