Candle In A Dark Room: Singer KK Dies Hours After Performing At A Show In Kolkata
Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known more famously as KK, died on May 31 at the age of 53 due to a suspected cardiac arrest.
KK complained of uneasiness while performing at a concert in Kolkata and fell ill back at his hotel. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
The Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death and has sent KK's body to SSKM hospital for post-mortem.
KK is survived by his wife of 31 years Jyothy Krishna and two children. His family arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday.
KK began his playback singing career in the 90s and churned out countless hit songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and other languages.
