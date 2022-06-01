French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Edges Past Novak Djokovic To Enter Roland Garros Semi-Finals
Rafael Nadal made a comeback in the Roland Garros quarter-finals from behind, against Novak Djokovic to beat him 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6(4)-7(7), qualifying for the 2022 French Open semis.
The intense match went on till 1:15 AM local time at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris, where fans witnessed Rafa triumphing after a four-hour-and-12-minute session.
With this victory against Djokovic, Nadal is now set to lock horns with German player Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals, set to take place on June 3.
Nadal won his last Grand Slam earlier this year, winning the Australian Open on January 30. He would be aiming to increase his Grand Slam tally to 22 by winning the 2022 French Open.
He stands as the record winner of the coveted French Open (Roland Garros), winning the prestigious tournament 13-times, earning him the nickname, 'King of Clay'.
