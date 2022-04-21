West Indies' Kieron Pollard To Retire From International Cricket After 15 Years With White Ball
West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket. He has been representing West Indies in ODIs and T20s since 2007.
Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt expressed gratitude to Pollard in a for his "outstanding service to the West Indies ODI and T20I teams over the past fifteen years".
Pollard made his ODI debut in the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup. He went on to score 2706 ODI runs, and 55 ODI wickets. He also completed three ODI centuries.
In T20I's, Pollard scored 1569 runs in 101 matches. He was a part of the West Indies squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2012.
He served as the white-ball captain of the West Indies cricket team from 2019. Under his captaincy, WI won 25 matches and lost 31.
