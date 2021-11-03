Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is among 12 athletes who have been awarded the 2021 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna.
Sunil Chhetri
Indian men's football captain Sunil Chhetri has become the first footballer to win the Khel Ratna.
Mithali Raj
Indian cricket team captain Mithali Raj has become the first women's cricketer to be conferred with the Khel Ratna.
Avani Lekhara
Shooter Avani Lekhara won gold and bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.
Sumit Antil
Antil won gold in the javelin throw event at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Manish Narwal
20-year-old Narwal won gold in shooting at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.
Pramod Bhagat
World No 1 Bhagat won gold in badminton at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.
Krishna Nagar
World No 2 Nagar won gold in badminton at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya
Ravi Dahiya, who won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has become the sixth wrestler to be awarded the Khel Ratna.
PR Sreejesh
Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played a key role in India winning a hockey bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, is the fourth hockey player to be awarded the Khel Ratna.
Manpreet Singh
Manpreet Singh, captain of the Olympic bronze medal winning men's hockey, has been awarded the Khel Ratna.
Lovlina Borgohain
Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain is the third boxer to be awarded the Khel Ratna.
