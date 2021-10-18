Incessant rains and subsequent floods have left a trail of destruction in Kerala, Kottayam and Idukki being the two worst-hit distrcts.
While deadly landslides were reported from several places, houses were swept away too as the flood waters gushed through the residential areas. The death toll in the floods has touched 24 so far.
Rivers in Kerala are flowing much above the danger mark. The Muvattupuzha river in Ernakulam was reported to be flowing above the normal mark. Lord Ayappa devotees have also been asked to not to visit the Sabarimala Temple in view of the flood situation.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday asked people to remain alert and cautious. He said there are warning about strong wind and lightning.
Yellow Alert has been issued by the IMD for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode, Vijayan said in a Facebook post.
Rescue Ops On
NDRF, Navy and Army have been pressed into action to rescue people stranded in landslides and floods. Relief camps have been set up for people who were evacuated from flooded areas.
More Rains Expected
More rain is expected in Kerala from October 20. " A fresh spell of easterly wave is likely to affect south Peninsular India from October 20 and cause fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Kerala from October 20," Indian Meteorological Department said.