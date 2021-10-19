Floating Into The Sunset! Couple Uses Cooking Vessel In Flooded Kerala To Reach Wedding Venue
Aishwarya and Akash from Alappuzha in Kerala did not let heavy rains and flooded roads stand in the way of getting married.
With heavy rains leading to roads being submerged, the couple decided to use a traditional copper cooking vessel to reach their temple on time.
"We were not scared to travel in the vessel," said Akash. Aishwarya, on the other hand, was happy to get married to Akash at the planned auspicious time.
