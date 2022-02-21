'Hindutva Not About Revenge': KCR, Thackeray Make Pitch For Anti-BJP Front
Telangana chief minister KCR and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray met in Mumbai on Sunday.
Assuring support to KCR's anti-BJP front, Thackeray said low-grade politics in the name of Hindutva is being played out in the country, damaging the federalism.
Echoing the bonhomie, KCR said the talks in the matter would continue. "We will sit in Hyderabad or somewhere else in a few days and discuss more," KCR said.
"The front that emerged from Maharashtra is successful. We want to fight with the inspiration that the country has got from people like Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb," Thackeray said upping the attack against the BJP.