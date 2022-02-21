16-Year-Old GM R Praggnanandhaa Stuns Chess World No 1 Magnus Carlsen
16-year-old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa pulled off a surprise win over World No 1 Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters.
Praggnanandhaa defeated five-time world champion Carlsen with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game ending Carlsen's three-match winning streak.
Praggnanandhaa's win over Carlsen puts him in 14th spot with eight points after eight rounds at the 16-player online tournament.
Praggnanandhaa is the third Indian chess player to beat Carlsen after former World Champion Vishwanathan Anand and GM Pentala Harikrishna.
With 13 points out of 24, Carlsen ranks fifth after eight rounds.
