Role Reversal: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Calls Out Shashi Tharoor Over Typos
On Thursday, Tharoor tweeted an image of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from her two-hour reply during the budget session. Pointing to Athawale sitting behind Sitharaman, Tharoor said that even the government did not believe Sitharaman's claims about the economy.
In response, Athawale tweeted that Tharoor made mistakes while making the "unnecessary claims and statements" pointing out that Tharoor had made two typos in his tweet misspelling budget and reply as "bydget" and "rely".
Acknowledging his errors, Tharoor wrote, "Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English! But while you're on a roll, there's someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition....."
Tharoor was referring to newly appointed Jawaharlal Nehru University vice chancellor, Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's error-ridden letter expressing her gratitude for her appointment.