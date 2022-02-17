13 Die After Falling In Well At A Wedding Function In UP's Kushinagar
Thirteen people were killed in UP's Kushinagar on Wednesday evening after falling in a well at a wedding function.
The deceased also included a 10-year-old girl and a one-year-old infant, according to reports.
Confirming the casualties in the accident, the police said mishap took place at the wedding function when the people were sitting on the slab built on the well. It broke due to the weight, Akhil Kumar, ADG, Gorakhpur Zone said.