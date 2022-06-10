BJP MLA's Daughter Misbehaves With Cops After Being Fined For Overspeeding In Bengaluru
Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali’s daughter Renuka Limbavali has been accused of misbehaving with cops in Bengaluru after she was fined for overspeeding.
Renuka was driving the white BMW when the cops stopped her car. She angrily got out of the car and was seen arguing with the police personnel.
The video of the incident was shared online later where Renuka was seen engaged in an altercation with the cops and saying, "Do you know Aravind Limbavali? I am his daughter. That’s all.”
Later Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said Renuka's friend was driving the car and called it a case of rash driving. "Her friend was driving the car, they paid a fine and went,” ANI quoted him as saying.
Meanwhile, Limbavali apologised on behalf of his daughter and said, "If my daughter’s behaviour has hurt anyone or media persons, I will apologise,"