IND Vs SA: South Africa End India's 12-Match Winning Run In High-Scoring Contest
South Africa won the toss in the first T20I in New Delhi and chose to bowl first. Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad got India off to a quick start.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played handy knocks even as Ishan Kishan anchored the Indian innings.
Kishan shrugged off his poor form and scored a much-needed half-century before being dismissed for 76. Hardik Pandya's 12-ball 31 took India to 211/4.
South Africa's chase started out poorly as they lost captain Temba Bavuma for a 10-ball eight. Quinton de Kock and Dwaine Pretorius steadied the chase with a 39-run partnership before Harshal Patel and Axar Patel got them out.
Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller took charge of the chase smashing half-centuries each.
Needing 56 runs from the last four overs, the duo needed just 3.1 overs to reach the target of 212 runs.