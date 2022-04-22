Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard Of Domestic Abuse In Court: Here's What Happened
Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are locked in a court battle after he sued her for defamation.
In an opinion piece in the Washington Post, Heard had accused Depp of domestic violence over which the actor sued her for defamation.
Countering his ex-wife, Depp accused her of domestic violence and said she even stubbed a cigarette on his face.
“Violence isn't necessary. Why would you hit someone to make them agree with you?," Depp said in the court.
Heard said that she was assaulted by Depp for the first time in 2013 when she made fun of a tattoo he had. In retaliation, the actor slapped her, Heard alleged.
