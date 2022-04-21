In Pictures: Amid Heavy Deployment, Demolition In Jahangirpuri Continued Despite Court Stay
A demolition drive in New Delhi's Jahangirpuri went ahead despite the Supreme Court staying the drive on Wednesday.
Despite a Supreme Court ordering a status quo on the matter, structures were demolished by the the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.
Many structures were demolished by the authorities by the time the order came. NDMC mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that he had no information regarding court order but would stop the drive as and when any information was received.
The NDMC had ordered the demolition of "illegal" structures in Jahangirpuri soon after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the mayor asking him to identify illegal constructions of "rioters" in Jahangirpuri and demolish them.