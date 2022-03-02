Vladimir Putin Has Badly Miscalculated: Joe Biden In State Of Union Speech
In his first State of the Union address, US President Joe Biden termed Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "miscalculation" and vowed to check Russia's aggression.
Hinting at further economic sanctions, Biden announced that the US government would target Russian oligarchs who are bankrolling Putin's invasion stating, "We are coming for your ill-begotten gains".
Biden assured Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainians that the US will provide economic, humanitarian and military aid but also reiterated that US troops would not get involved in the war.
Biden stated that the US has mobilised ground forces, air squads and ship deployments in NATO countries to protect Poland, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.
Biden defended the sanctions imposed on Russia saying, "We are cutting off Russia's financial system, preventing Russia's Central Bank from defending the Ruble and making Putin's $630 billion war fund worthless. We are choking Russia's assets."