With Govt. Focusing On Evacuating Students, Indian Expats Undertake Arduous Journeys To Escape War-Torn Ukraine
With the Ukrainian air space shut, Indian students and expats have begun undertaking long journeys to reach Polish and Romanian borders to be evacuated.
General surgeon resident Krishna M, along with 57 others, undertook an 12-hour journey to Romania.
The group shelled out $9,200 and got themselves a bus for the 12-hour journey to Suceave, Romania.
Restaurateur Manish Dave and his staff of 12 had to wait to get a train out of Kyiv to the Romanian border. Dave shot photos of the city bombarded by Russians.
Krishna's group spent their first night in Romania at a gymnasium which had been converted into a shelter for those escaping the war.
