TATA IPL 2022 Match 21: Kane Williamson Stars As SRH End Gujarat Titans' Unbeaten Run
Kane Williamson led from the front to help Hyderabad beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets and end the new team's unbeatable run.
Williamson won the toss for SRH and opted to bowl first. Matthew Wade and Shubman Gill opened the innings for GT before Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Gill.
The Hyderabad bowlers continued to exert pressure on the Gujarat batting lineup. But skipper Hardik Pandya guarded his wicket to complete his half-century.
He remained unbeaten at 50 runs after 20 overs to end Gujarat's innings at 162/7. Hyderabad required 163 runs for victory.
Captain Williamson and Abhishek Sharma provided a good start to Hyderabad, building a 64-runs partnership before Rashid Khan got the better of Sharma.
Kane went on to complete a vital half-century. He was building a good partnership with Rahul Tripathi before the latter got retired hurt.
Williamson's innings was brought to an end by Hardik Pandya. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram continued with the run-chase.
Pooran finished the game off in style with a sixer to help Sunrisers Hyderabad complete the run-chase and win by 8 wickets.
For his performance with the bat, Kane Williamson was awarded the Player of the Match.
