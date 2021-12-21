Jaya Bachchan Loses Her Temper In Rajya Sabha After Being Target Of Personal Attack
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan was seen to lose her cool in Rajya Sabha after a Rajya Sabha member allegedly made a patronizing comment about her acting career.
Jaya Bachchan was participating in a discussion on narcotic drugs bill before the personal remark triggered her.
She stated, "We want justice. We don't expect justice from there (treasury benches) but can we expect it from you? How are you protecting the members of this house or the 12 members sitting outside? How are you protecting them?"
As opposition members started protesting loudly, MP Bachchan lashed out, stating "How can they make personal remarks in the house? This is so sad that you people don't have enough sense or honour for the colleagues sitting outside? "Aap logon ke bure din bohot jald aayenge, I curse you.”
Looking at the heated debate, Bhuwaneswar Kalitha said, "If you have the intention to fight, this is not the house. I'm very sorry. I'm calling the next speaker," before he adjourned the House till 5 pm.
Bollywood actress and Bachchan's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate and questioned for five hours regarding her link to the ‘Panama Papers’