Ashes 2021: Australia Defeat England By 275 Runs To Take Dominating 2-0 Lead In Test Series
By the end of Day 4, England stood at 86/4. Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope opened Day 5, where England required a mammoth 382 more runs to win. Their best option was to stand and draw the match.
Jos Buttler stood strong, trying to aid England by facing 207 balls, to draw the match. But Australia showcased complete domination over arch-rivals England in the Pink Ball Test at Adelaide Oval.
The England batting order could not capitalise on Chris Woakes' commendable knock of 44 runs before he got bowled out by Jhye Richardson.
Soon after Woakes’ dismissal, the England batting order collapsed quickly like a pile of cards. Australian bowlers turned out fierce to seal the victory.
It was a special day for Jhye Richardson as he claimed his first five-wicket haul in Tests helping Australia to win the Test by 275 runs and take a 2-0 lead in the historic series.
ALSO READ
Who Is Gabriel Boric, The Socialist Leader Who Will Become Chile's Youngest President?