From Himalayas to Coasts, Jawans Perform Asanas To Participate In World Yoga Day Celebrations
Jawans from various regiments performed yoga in many parts of the country to promote the occasion of International Yoga Day.
The brave jawans did Yoga on various high-altitude terrains, and harsh cold conditions at 17,000 ft to promote yoga.
The jawans did yoga across various parts of the country, from Sikkim to the Indo-Tibetan border and the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura,
International Yoga Day was also celebrated by National Cadet Corps. (NCC) from Karnataka, Goa and Kerala in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Around 43 Officers, 55 Permanent Instructor Staff, 16 Associate NCC Officers, 06 NCC Alumni and 4500 Cadets of Bengaluru A & B groups and officers and staff of HQ Karnataka & Kerala Sub Area participated.