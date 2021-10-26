Against all odds and at the risk of losing her royal title, Japanese princess, the emperor's niece, married her college sweetheart--a commoner.
Image credit: Twitter
Princess Mako on the occasion of her marriage said she was determined to build a happy life with her "irreplaceable" husband after a tumultuous engagement that took place in 2017.
Soon after the wedding, Mako briefed a press conference with her husband and commoner Kei Komuro. Mako said her marriage to Komuro had been inevitable despite the widespread opposition to it, Reuters reported.
The princess was even diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) earlier this year following a money scandal, intense media scrutiny. Her marriage had been stalled since 2017 amid several controversies.
However, after all the ups and downs, the two, 30, were married on Tuesday after an official from the Imperial Household Agency (IHA), submitted paperwork to a local office registering their marriage.