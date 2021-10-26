Amid a heavy security cover across Kashmir Valley, Home Minister Amit Shah visited Srinagar on October 25. Shah was on a three-day visit to J&K. This is Shah's first visit to the Valley after scrapping of Article 370 in August 2019.
While Srinagar was garrisoned in view of Shah's visit, he addressed a public gathering in the city on Monday. Shah removed his bullet-proof vest before the public saying that he wanted to speak to the people of Kashmir 'frankly'.
On repealing of Article 370, Shah said the only one intention was to put Kashmir, Jammu and the newly-created Ladakh on the path to development. "You will see the fruits of our efforts by 2024," he said.
Speaking on the snapping of communication lines ahead of Article 370 removal in 2019, Shah said the move was necessitated to avoid bloodshed in the Valley. “We did not want people to be killed,” he said.
"The time for sidelining the people of Jammu has come to an end and now both Kashmir and Jammu will be developed together," Shah said during his visit to the newly formed union territory.
"Farooq Sahab suggested we should speak to Pakistan, but I want to make it clear to Farooq Sahab and to you that I will speak to the youth and the people of the Valley," Shah said while referring to former J&K CM and National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah.